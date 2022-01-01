Winghouse Grill - Athens
Come in and enjoy!
1307 Prince ave
Popular Items
Location
1307 Prince ave
Athens GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sips Espresso Cafe
Coffee Shop
Marti’s at Midday
Marti's at Midday is a locally owned gourmet cafe serving up delicious sandwiches & salads with a southern twist. We're open from 8am to 3:30pm Monday - Friday as well as offering catering for that special occasion. Y'all come eat!
Agua Linda Taqueria
Come in and enjoy!
SauceHouse BBQ
Save points and get saucy!