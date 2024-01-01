Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Winona Lake

Winona Lake restaurants
Winona Lake restaurants that serve chai lattes

Main pic

 

Three Crowns Coffee - Winona Lake - 25 Kings Hwy

25 Kings Hwy, Winona Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$0.00
More about Three Crowns Coffee - Winona Lake - 25 Kings Hwy
Light Rail Café image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Light Rail Cafe

1000 Park Ave, Winona Lake

Avg 4.7 (470 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$3.75
Half Oregon Chai original mix and half steamed milk.
More about Light Rail Cafe
