Chai lattes in
Winona Lake
/
Winona Lake
/
Chai Lattes
Winona Lake restaurants that serve chai lattes
Three Crowns Coffee - Winona Lake - 25 Kings Hwy
25 Kings Hwy, Winona Lake
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$0.00
More about Three Crowns Coffee - Winona Lake - 25 Kings Hwy
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Light Rail Cafe
1000 Park Ave, Winona Lake
Avg 4.7
(470 reviews)
Chai Latte
$3.75
Half Oregon Chai original mix and half steamed milk.
More about Light Rail Cafe
