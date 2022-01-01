Chocolate cake in Woodland Hills
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake. Available in a 9 inch cake
|Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
More about Nicola's Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Nicola's Kitchen
20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Chocolate Cake
|$10.00