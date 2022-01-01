Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake. Available in a 9 inch cake
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
Nicola's Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Nicola's Kitchen

20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$10.00
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Flourless Cake$11.99
