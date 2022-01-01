Avocado toast in Woodland Hills

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Pascal Patisserie & Cafe

21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Open Face Avocado Toast$13.75
Guacamole, w/onion, cherry tomatoes and arugula on spelt bread topped with 2 eggs any style
More about Pascal Patisserie & Cafe
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$11.99
fresh avocado, cage-free hard-boiled eggs, diced green onions, goat cheese, lemon pepper, house-made sourdough toast
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Avocado Toast image

 

Earthbar

21530 Oxnard St, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
Avocado Toast$7.95
Avocado, sriracha, everything superseed mix, microgreens, GF bread.
More about Earthbar

