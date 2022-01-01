Avocado toast in Woodland Hills
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Pascal Patisserie & Cafe
21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills
|Open Face Avocado Toast
|$13.75
Guacamole, w/onion, cherry tomatoes and arugula on spelt bread topped with 2 eggs any style
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Avocado Toast
|$11.99
fresh avocado, cage-free hard-boiled eggs, diced green onions, goat cheese, lemon pepper, house-made sourdough toast
Earthbar
21530 Oxnard St, Woodland Hills
|Avocado Toast
|$7.95
Avocado, sriracha, everything superseed mix, microgreens, GF bread.