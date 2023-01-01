Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve chicken noodles

SEAFOOD

Jasmine Thai - Woodland Hills

20022 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.5 (4125 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle$14.50
Pan-fried flat noodles with eggs, bean sprouts and onions served on a bed of fresh lettuce.
More about Jasmine Thai - Woodland Hills
BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Cup Chicken Noodle$6.99
house-made chicken stock, fresh roasted pulled chicken, carrots, celery, noodles
QT Chicken Noodle Soup$9.99
house-made chicken stock, fresh roasted pulled chicken, carrots, celery, noodles
Bowl Chicken Noodle$7.99
house-made chicken stock, fresh roasted pulled chicken, carrots, celery, noodles
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

