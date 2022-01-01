Cake in Woodland Hills
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve cake
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
|Carrot Cake Slice
|$7.95
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Nicola's Kitchen
20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00
|Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Pascal Patisserie & Cafe
21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills
|Orange Almon cake Loaf strip cake
|$18.00