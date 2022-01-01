Cake in Woodland Hills

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Celebration Cake image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
Carrot Cake Slice$7.95
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
More about SusieCakes
Nicola's Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Nicola's Kitchen

20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$10.00
Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about Nicola's Kitchen
Pascal Patisserie & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Pascal Patisserie & Cafe

21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Orange Almon cake Loaf strip cake$18.00
More about Pascal Patisserie & Cafe
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Coffee Cake Slice$3.79
Blackout Cake$7.49
Honey Cake$9.99
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

