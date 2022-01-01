Greek salad in Woodland Hills
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve greek salad
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills
|Greek Salad
|$14.75
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, red bell pepper, avocado, cucumber, feta cheese and garlic dressing
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Greek Salad Tray
|$44.99
ORGANIC FIELD GREENS, BELL PEPPERS, CUCUMBERS, CARROTS, GREEK OLIVES, FETA CHEESE, RED ONIONS, FETA CHEESE
|Greek Salad
|$11.99
organic field greens, bell peppers, cucumber, carrots, greek olives, feta cheese, red onion & feta dressing