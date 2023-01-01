Noodle soup in Woodland Hills

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

CHICKEN

KOUROSH RESTAURANT

22635 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (198 reviews)
Takeout
NOODLES SOUP$8.99
More about KOUROSH RESTAURANT
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Jasmine Thai - Woodland Hills

20022 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.5 (4125 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$11.50
Rice noodles in a lemongrass broth with choice of protein and bean sprouts.
Tom Kha Noodle Soup$11.50
Rice noodles in a lemongrass broth with coconut milk, and bean sprouts.
Silver Noodle Soup$0.00
Silver noodles in a clear soup with shrimp, chicken and mixed vegetables.
More about Jasmine Thai - Woodland Hills
Consumer pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
QT Chicken Noodle Soup$9.99
house-made chicken stock, fresh roasted pulled chicken, carrots, celery, noodles
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

