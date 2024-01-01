Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants that serve pancakes

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Woodland Hills

6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Pancake Cupcake 4-box$19.00
ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL June 20th! Vanilla cupcake baked with fresh blueberries and topped with maple buttercream.
More about SusieCakes - Woodland Hills
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Silver Dollar Pancakes$8.99
silver dollar pancakes, 100% real maple syrup, fresh fruit & milk
Side (1) Pancake$3.99
Pancake Combo$14.99
two pancakes served with 100% real maple syrup, two eggs and two pieces of bacon or turkey sausage
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

