Wurstbar

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

516 Jersey Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1854 reviews)

Popular Items

Haus Poutine$10.00
Haus Cut Fries, Cheese Curds, Haus Gravy
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Spicy thai peanut sauce, fried garlic
Music City$14.00
Slaw, Dill Pickles, Mayo
Uh Huh Honey$15.00
Roast Garlic, Honey Mustard Fried Chicken, Gruyere Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato
Haus Wurst$9.00
Choose between Brat, Kielbasa or Beef Frank. Served on a sweet roll with kraut, mustard, pickled onions and relish.
Chicken Wings$12.00
Served with Celery, Carrots, Blue Cheese.
Norcal$12.00
Bratwurst, Fig Mustard, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Drizzled Honey, Candied Walnuts. Served On A Sweet Roll.
Fried Cheese Curds$7.00
Cheese curds battered & fried, served with chipotle aioli
Haus Burger$13.00
American Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato, Shaved Onion, Pickles, Ketchup, Haus Sauce
Haus Cut Fries$5.00
Hand cut in house, double fried to perfection. Choice of a house made dipping sauce. Additional sauces - $0.75
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

516 Jersey Ave

Jersey City NJ

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

