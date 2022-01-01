Wurst Haus
Come on in and enjoy!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
27 Pleasant Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
27 Pleasant Street
Northampton MA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Progression Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Wine Witch
Wine Bar and Eatery
Jake's - Northampton
Serving breakfast and lunch
7 days a week! Open 8am-3pm
Spoleto Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!