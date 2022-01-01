Xian Sushi and Noodle - Gattis School Rd
In Chinese, the translation for “Xiān” is “Fresh”. At Xian Sushi and Noodle, we embody this word in every sense of the way through quality and taste. As Austin’s first Hand- Pulled Noodle restaurant, we offer a uniquely different experience when it comes to our fresh noodle soups and dry noodle dishes. All of our noodles are made with wheat flour, and hand-pulled to order. Fresh strands can be made into various shapes and widths- and you’ll be able to customize your order with the type of noodle
3906 Gattis school rd Ste. A
Popular Items
Location
3906 Gattis school rd Ste. A
Round Rock TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Commerce Cafe
A cozy cafe nestled in downtown Lockhart using seasonal and local ingredients. Simple, proper, and welcoming
Market Street Cafe
We are a small cafe on the square in lovely Lockhart Texas featuring classic american food made from scratch.
El Dorado - Lockhart
Come in and enjoy!
Old Pal
Come in and enjoy!