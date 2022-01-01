Go
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Gattis School Rd

In Chinese, the translation for “Xiān” is “Fresh”. At Xian Sushi and Noodle, we embody this word in every sense of the way through quality and taste. As Austin’s first Hand- Pulled Noodle restaurant, we offer a uniquely different experience when it comes to our fresh noodle soups and dry noodle dishes. All of our noodles are made with wheat flour, and hand-pulled to order. Fresh strands can be made into various shapes and widths- and you’ll be able to customize your order with the type of noodle

3906 Gattis school rd Ste. A

Popular Items

Harumaki (4)$6.50
Vegetable Spring Roll
Shoyu Ramen Soup * 滷肉拉麵$12.50
Served with soy sauce & chicken broth, , soy sauce egg,
cilantro。mushroom
Sesame 芝麻"$13.00
Pork Gyoza (4) 煎饺$6.00
Pan fried gyoza
Dan Dan Noodle (S) 担担$12.50
SiChuan Style Spicy with bok choy, pickled veggie, cilantro& bean sprout.
Stir-Fried Noodle 炒麵$12.00
Served with sweet soy sauce, baby bok choy, bell peppers, onions, leeks, and eggs.
Nigiri 2 pcs*
California Roll$5.00
Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber
General Tso’s (S) 左宗$13.00
Miso Soup$3.00
Location

3906 Gattis school rd Ste. A

Round Rock TX

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
