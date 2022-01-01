Go
Toast

Yada on Franklin

Come in and enjoy our cafe for breakfast and lunch or join us for a cicchetti style dining experience at night !

FRENCH FRIES

111 Franklin Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (274 reviews)

Popular Items

Italian Job$12.00
Fresh roasted frocaccia with our homemade pesto, topped with pepperoni, salami, ham, bacon, chipotle gouda and sliced tomato.
Vermont$11.00
Rustic roll, mango habanero sauce maple glazed turkey, slivered almonds, cranberries, caramelized apples and muenster cheese.
Chicken Salad$10.00
Hand shredded chicken in a greek yogurt and mayo base with cranberries pecans and green apples served on a butter croissant.
Spanish Latte$3.90
Turkey Bacon Wrap$11.00
Garlic & Herb wrap, roasted turkey, crispy bacon, mixed greens topped with a creamy home made ranch.
**None of these ingredients can be removed nor be added to them**
Single Bagel$3.00
Breakfast Sandwhich$9.00
Egg, cheese, spinach, tomato, sriracha on your choice of wrap, croissant, NY bagel, or english muffin.
SW Quesadilla$11.00
Garlic & Herb wrap filled with black beans, corn, salsa, freshly grated cheddar and chicken with sour cream on the side.
Smoothie$6.00
Latte
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

111 Franklin Street

Clarksville TN

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Arapaap

No reviews yet

A little taste of ALOHA!

Tita Boba

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tennessee Valley Brewing Company

No reviews yet

We appreciate your business! Thank you for your visit today! Cheers

Fat Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston