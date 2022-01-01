Go
Zachary's Chicago Pizza

Over 225 'Best Pizza' Awards. An Employee-Owned Company!

337 B Main St.

Popular Items

Caesar Salad Single$7.40
Romaine lettuce tossed with Zachary's Caesar dressing, croutons, and aged parmesan.
Small Stuffed Barbecue Chicken$26.20
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)
Buffalo Wings$13.95
Crispy baked chicken wings served with house-made blue cheese or ranch dressing & carrot and celery sticks.
Adult T-Shirt$15.00
Medium Thin Super Veggie$23.70
Zucchini, yellow squash, white corn, broccoli, red bell pepper, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a wheat crust
Arugula Salad Single$7.40
Arugula, Fuji apples, fennel, champagne vinaigrette, and shaved parmesan.
Small Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom$24.90
Our pride and joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
Medium Spin, M Half-bake$30.25
Medium Thin Good Health$24.60
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust
Medium Thin$16.40
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Location

337 B Main St.

Pleasanton CA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
