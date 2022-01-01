Go
Zeal Boulder

Our philosophy:
At Zeal, we offer the best in food taste and quality in a casual setting. If you have a passion for healthy eating and savor whole fresh ingredients that don’t compromise on creativity and flavor, then Zeal is for you. We take great pride in the food we serve and use organic ingredients, sourced locally wherever possible.
You enthusiastically get it.
We call it “Food for Enthusiasts”… you’ll call it Zeal.
30th & Pearl at Junction Place
Now open for indoor and patio dining!
Come enjoy delicious, healthy eats at our new Boulder location!
Now seating indoors and on our patio.
We have strict social distancing and sanitation procedures in place to keep our guests and staff safe and healthy.

Popular Items

MIGHTY BOWL$13.00
Zeal Grains*, Heirloom Beans, Sprouted Mungbeans, Chickpeas, Pepitas, Seasonal Veggies, House Hot Sauces (gf-v)
*Zeal Grains - quinoa, millet, basmati rice
RAINBOW CURRY (gf, v)$15.00
Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Zeal Grains*, Green Onion, Lemongrass, Ginger & Coconut Milk, toasted coconut
Mojo Pork Sandwich$15.00
Slow Braised Pork Shoulder, Mojo Sauce, Zeal Slaw, Zucchini Pickle, Golden Dome Bun, Crispy Potatoes or Salad (wh)
Zeal Burger$16.00
Buckner Ranch Grass Fed Beef, Sambal Aioli, Zucchini Pickles & Golden Dome Bun
Choice of Crispy Fingerling Potatoes or Side Salad
Vegan Cheesecake (gf, v)$8.00
Smooth and creamy cashew filling, date & walnut crust. Topped with house granola and seasonal fruit coulis
Veggie Sandwich (v)$13.00
Garbanzo & Carrot Falafel, Slaw, Avocado, Harissa, Tahini, Wayde's Sourdough
Served with crispy potatoes or side salad
VEGAN MAC & CHEESE (gf, v)$16.00
GF Penne Pasta, MycoCosm Mushrooms, Cashew Cheese, Herb Pesto
Available in entree or side portion
Grilled Vegan Caesar (wh-v)$9.00
Seasonal Veggies, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
(gf-v)
Hummus & Falafel (gf, vo)$9.00
Harissa, Tzatziki, Shabbat Salad (gf-vo)
Vegan option - remove tzatziki
Location

3101 Pearl Pkwy

Boulder CO

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
