Zocalo

201 E Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (784 reviews)

Drunken Flank Steak (serves 2)$42.00
creamy polenta, grilled asparagus, chipotle demi
Spicy Tuna Tartare (serves 2)$22.00
tortilla chips, cucumber relish
Zocalo Margarita 12oz To-go$13.00
Lunazul Tequila, Triple Sec, Zocalo Margarita Mix
Vella Jack Cheese Fritters (4)$12.00
raspberry chili glaze, pecans, chives
Zocalo Mojito 12oz To-go$12.00
Bacardi Rum, Fresh Mint, Zocalo Lime Sours
Key Lime Chicken Taco Kit (serves 4)$44.00
Rubbed with our Key Lime Marinade, grilled and served with caramelized onions and poblanos. Served with Black Beans and Rice, Pico de Gallo, Arbol Vinegar, Lime Pickled Onions, Tortillas
Adobo Romaine Caeser (serves 2)$18.00
polenta croutons, shaved parmesan, cherry tomatoes
Roasted Atlantic Salmon (serves 2)$48.00
green chili + goat cheese couscous, pico de gallo, cascabel cream
Drunken Steak Taco Kit (serves 4)$48.00
Marinated with our drunken strip steak marinade, grilled and served with caramelized onions and poblanos
Served with Black Beans and Rice, Pico de Gallo, Arbol Vinegar, Lime Pickled Onions, Tortillas
Black Bean and Corn Relleno (serves 2)$36.00
smoked tomato grits, pico de gallo, cilantro-buttermilk honey

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

201 E Main St

Charlottesville VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
