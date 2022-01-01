Go
Toast

Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV

Come in and enjoy!

300 E. Grand

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bowl Chili$6.05
Topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, onion
House Salad$9.89
Roasted corn, edamame, cucumber, tomato, red onion, red wine vinaigrette
1/2 Zombie Salad$7.69
Dried cranberries, toasted pecans, red onion, gorgonzola, raspberry balsamic
1/2 House Salad$6.59
Roasted corn, edamame, cucumber, tomato, red onion, red wine vinaigrette
Hamburger$5.78
Pickle, red onion, ketchup, mayo
Zombie Salad$13.19
Dried cranberries, toasted pecans, red onion, gorgonzola, raspberry balsamic
DD Salad$14.29
Fried chicken strips, tomato, bacon, creamy parmesan dressing
SW Chix Salad$14.29
Grilled chicken, guacamole, red onion, tomato, fried jalapenos, cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch
La Horde$9.08
Goat cheese, bacon, caramelized onion, mayo
Poultrygeist$7.43
hand-breaded + fried chicken, pickle, lettuce, mayo
See full menu

Location

300 E. Grand

Des Moines IA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

HoQ

No reviews yet

Welcome to HoQ Restaurant! Experience delicious, sustainable farm-to-table dining in the historic East Village of Des Moines.

Coa Cantina

No reviews yet

Des Moines' newest tequila bar. Located in the heart of the East Village.

Wooly's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BellHop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston