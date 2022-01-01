Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV
Come in and enjoy!
300 E. Grand
Popular Items
Location
300 E. Grand
Des Moines IA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
HoQ
Welcome to HoQ Restaurant! Experience delicious, sustainable farm-to-table dining in the historic East Village of Des Moines.
Coa Cantina
Des Moines' newest tequila bar. Located in the heart of the East Village.
Wooly's
Come in and enjoy!
BellHop
Come in and enjoy!