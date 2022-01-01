Go
Zona Blu West Palm Beach

Zona Blu brings the food of Sardinia, Italy to West Palm Beach. We offer unique ingredients, the freshest seafood, pasta, pizza and extraordinary wine and cocktails to our visitors.

8170 Okeechobee Blvd Suite 1 & 2

Popular Items

Gnocchi di Patate con Fonduta$20.00
Handmade potato gnocchi with  creamy pecorino sauce
Margherita Chia Pizza$14.00
Mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce
Soufflé al Pecorino$18.00
Soufflé of Sardinian pecorino cheese with sautéed mushrooms in a black truffle sauce
Costoletta di Maiale alla Sarda$26.00
Grilled 12oz pork chop topped with ham and pecorino sardo finished in our wood burning oven, served with arugula and romaine salad
Cesare Salad$13.00
Heart of romaine tossed in homemade, gluten free Caesar dressing with homemade croutons, and shaved parmesan (contains anchovies). Additions include 5oz grilled chicken or (5) shrimp for $6.
Location

8170 Okeechobee Blvd Suite 1 & 2

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

