Go
Toast

Zoner's Pizza, Wings & Waffles in College Station

Counter service pizzeria with delivery, curbside pick up and to go orders.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

2305 LONGMIRE DR • $$

Avg 3.9 (98 reviews)

Popular Items

6 HALF-BAKED CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH SCOOPS$6.59
CHEESY BREAD$5.49
CHEESE 18" JUMBO$19.59
10 ZONER'S WINGS$13.61
CHEESE 10" SMALL$8.69
CHEESE 14" LARGE$10.89
5 ZONER'S WINGS$7.49
MEAT
BYO CUSTOM CAL-ZONER
ITALIAN SOPAPILLAS
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

2305 LONGMIRE DR

COLLEGE STATTION TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kolache Rolf's - Texas Ave

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Paris

No reviews yet

Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!

Gogh Gogh Coffee Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Naked Fish Sushi + Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston