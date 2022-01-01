Go
Zulu Grille

Come in and enjoy!
For any orders over 20 people, please call us!
8 Entree's or more will be charged 10% gratuity when you arrive for your order.

10709 S Redwood Rd unit 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

East African cucumber mango salad$5.49
Grilled cheese with choice of side and a kids drink.$8.99
Chicken bowl$13.99
Grilled Piri Piri chicken, grilled corn, arugula, avocado, cucumber, Piri Piri aioli. Served over African yellow rice.
Half chicken$14.99
Quarter chicken$12.99
Crispy chicken strips + choice of side and kids drink$8.99
Sweet potato wedges$5.49
.
Zulu Burger$13.99
Grass fed Angus beef burger topped with Muenster cheese, arugula, pickled shallots and bacon aioli on a ciabatta bun. Comes with a side of tri-colored potatoes.
6 wings$11.99
Half chicken$14.99
See full menu

Location

10709 S Redwood Rd unit 101

South Jordan UT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

