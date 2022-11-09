Restaurant header imageView gallery
Tonyburgers - South Jordan

1684 Towne Center

South Jordan, UT 84098

Popular Items

Beef Burgers
Regular Fries
Large Fries

Build Your Burger

Build your burger from scratch! Only add what you like.

Beef Burgers

$6.25+

Build your burger here! Select a size and the toppings to build the ultimate “YOU” burger!

Grilled Chicken

$7.50+

5 oz Chicken Breast seasoned to perfection!

Impossible Veggie

$7.25+

Our Beyond Veggie Patties taste like real beef! It’s Vegan as well!

Managers' Favorites

Here's some we've built for you! These come already topped to make it easy!
Ol' Reliable

Ol' Reliable

$7.25+

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Fresh Onions, Tony Sauce

Jonny Chipotle

Jonny Chipotle

$7.25+

White Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Chipotle Sauce

Tony's Southern

Tony's Southern

$8.25+

Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Strings, Jalapeños, Ranch Dressing, BBQ Sauce

Smoove Garlic

Smoove Garlic

$8.25+

White Cheddar Cheese, Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli

I’m So Bleu

I’m So Bleu

$8.45+

Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli

Grilly Chick

Grilly Chick

$8.50+

Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Ranch Sauce

Fries & Onion Strings

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$4.29

1 Fry Sauce is included with a Regular Fry.

Large Fries

Large Fries

$5.49

2 Fry Sauces are included with a Large Fry.

Onion Strings

Onion Strings

$4.99

1 Fry Sauce is included with an Onion Ring.

Cheese Curds

$4.99

Extra Fry Sauce

$0.35

1 Fry Sauce is included with a Small Fry. 2 Fry Sauces are included with a Large Fry. 1 Fry Sauce is included with an Onion Ring.

Hickory Sauce

$0.35

Mixture of Mayo and our AWESOME BBQ Sauce. 2oz cup.

Ketchup Cup

Kids' Meals

Tiny Tonyburger Meal

Tiny Tonyburger Meal

$6.99

Kid's Hot Dog Meal

$6.99
Grilled Cheese Meal

Grilled Cheese Meal

$6.99
Chicken Nuggets Meal

Chicken Nuggets Meal

$6.99

Soft Drinks

Small Fountain Drink

$2.59

Large Fountain Drink

$2.89

Bottled Soda (20 oz)

$2.19

20 oz. Bottle

Bottled Water

$2.19

Milkshakes

Milk Shake

$5.99

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Tonyburgers image
Tonyburgers image
Tonyburgers image

