1922 On The Square
Come in and enjoy!
10 N. Park Place
Popular Items
Location
10 N. Park Place
Newark OH
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Moe's Original BBQ
A Southern Soul Food Revival, Serving Fresh Smoked Meats and House-Made Sides and Sauces
Barrel & Boar
Come in and enjoy!
Sunday - Thursday 11am-9pm
Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm
FRANKS & SAMMIES
Come in and enjoy!
Turntable at Thirty One West
Turntable at Thirty One West offers a diverse tapas selection, craft beer, and cocktails. The restaurant is located on the first floor of the Thirty One West music venue and event space located in historic downtown Newark, Ohio.