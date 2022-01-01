1922 On The Square

Go
Popular Items

Cornish Hen$30.00
black garlic and truffle marinated, rosemary salted fries, truffle brodo, dijonaise
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
honey, soy, balsamic glaze, toasted walnuts, whipped goat cheese with figs
Kids Mac and Cheese$8.00
Avocado Egg Rolls$12.00
sun-dried tomato, red onion, honey cilantro sauce
6 oz Baby Beef Tenderloin$32.00
Our House Special
Tuna Tartare$17.00
avacado, siracha mayo, soy ginger reduction
Banana Brownie$10.00
The Natoma$10.00
romaine heart, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion, blue cheese dressing
Lobster Bisque$9.00
house made, sherry finish
Shrimp Arrabbiata$24.00
house made fettuccine, langostino tails, spiced tomato sauce, artichokes, grana padano, fresh herbs
10 N. Park Place

Newark OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
