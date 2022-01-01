Go
Thai
Bars & Lounges

26 Thai Kitchen & Bar

Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

541 Main Street NE

Atlanta, GA 30324

Popular Items

Drunken Noodle$19.00
Flat rice noodle, Thai basil, carrot, bell pepper, onion, Thai chili, spicy basil
sauce, peppercorn
Dumplings$10.00
Steamed shrimp and pork, garlic, ginger-infused soy sauce
Chicken Satay$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, cucumber salad, peanut sauce
Panang$19.00
Roasted red chili paste, coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, Thai basil,
Jasmine rice
Pad See Ewe$19.00
Flat rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, egg, broccoli, carrot, Thai soy sauce
Signature Wings 5pcs.$10.00
Sesame sweet chili
Basil Rolls$10.00
Crispy tofu, pickled purple cabbage, vermicelli rice noodle,
basil, romaine, turnip, cucumber, carrot,
crushed peanut, sweet plum soy sauce
Crab Cheese Rolls$10.00
Crab meat, cream cheese, carrot, sweet chili sauce
Massaman$19.00
Yellow curry, coconut milk, potato, avocado, carrot, cashew, jasmine rice
Pad Thai$19.00
Rice noodle, egg, scallion, crushed peanut, bean sprout, tamarind sauce
All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Restaurant info

Location

541 Main Street NE, Atlanta GA 30324

