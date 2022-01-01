515 Bar & Grill

Zombie Burger JC

No reviews yet

Undead urban dining has arrived in the ‘burbs! Zombie Burger + Shake Lab at Jordan Creek Mall inventive flavors in a convenient west-side location. Featuring burgers made with a custom, three-cut blend of beef, hand-mixed milkshakes, fry baskets, apps, vegan items and more - Zombie Burger offers GOREmet quick service meals on the go.

