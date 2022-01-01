Go
The Keg Stand

Open today 11:00 AM - 2:00 AM

3530 Westown Parkway

West Des Moines, IA 50265

Popular Items

Side of Sour Cream$0.50
1LB$12.95
One pound of our wings with your choice of 1 sauce or rub and celery
Cheese Curds$8.95
White cheese curds breaded, fried, and served with ranch
Taco$1.00
Nachos$12.95
Doritos topped with your choice of Chicken or Steak, Pico, Queso, and Salsa Verde
Side of Salsa$0.50
Fries
$6 Cheeseburger$6.00
Vegan Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Incogmeato Chik'n Tenders, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Nashville hot sauce on a brioche bun with your choice of side
All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

3530 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines IA 50265

