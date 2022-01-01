Go
7 Locks Brewing - Now offering online ordering for pick-up, and delivery throughout Montgomery County.
Lockhouse Cellar Reserve: Raspberry Snakeden Saison 750mL$13.00
6.8% ABV
Our Snakeden Saison aged 8 months in whiskey rye barrels atop a bed of raspberries. An excellent blend of flavors and aromas - banana and clove mixes with tart raspberries kicked up a notch with the spicy robustness of the rye.
Redland Lager 6-pack$12.00
ABV: 6.3%
Perfectly smooth red lager with a slightly earthy malt combined with a gentle floral and caramel aroma.
Surrender 6-pack$12.00
ABV: 6.2%
A Medium bodied, copper colored ale. A slightly resinous and citrus hop aroma combined with the slight spice imparted by the rye makes for a unique take on a hoppy beer.
Devil's Alley IPA 6-pack$12.00
ABV: 6.7%
A generously hopped West Coast IPA packed with orange, honey and pineapple aromas. Full citrus flavors ranging from sweet juicy oranges to bitter grapefruits, with nuanced pine and grassy notes. Winner of the Gold Medal in the American IPA category for the 2019 Maryland Craft Beer Competition.
Yellow Adder IPL 6-pack$13.00
ABV: 5.1%
The first in our Disoriented Series, Yellow Adder IPL entices with the smoothness of a lager and hooks you in with the tropical fruit notes of a pale ale. Hop forward without the bitterness. The perfect Tuesday afternoon beer… or is it Thursday? Who cares.
Break the routine, and grab yourself a new brew.
Lockhouse Cellar Reserve: Belgian Quad 750mL$14.00
ABV: 12%
A strong balance of dark caramel and toasty almond maltiness, creating a complex, yet balanced Belgian Quad. Grape, prune, raisin and toffee flavors.
Snakeden Saison 6-pack$12.00
6.4% ABV
Clean finishing, bright straw colored beer. Subdued hop and light honey aroma, very easy drinking ale. Brewed with a Belgian yeast which lends clove and banana aromatics.
Paint Branch Pilsner 6-pack$12.00
ABV: 5.0%
A Czech style Pilsner, light, soft cream texture with a pleasant crisp finish. Sweet toasty aroma, complemented with some spice and lemon from Saaz, and a balancing touch of bitterness.
