Mike & Sons Sub Shop

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

5404 Randolph Rd • $

Avg 4.4 (724 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Strips
served with dipping sauce
French Fries$3.99
Italian Hoagie$8.99
cold cuts served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hot pepper relish
Philly Steak & Cheese Sub$8.49
served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hot pepper relish
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Wings
Mild or Spicy is NOT a sauce, in other words they are plain. It's the breading on the wings that makes it spicy or mild. BBQ wings are sauced.
Hash Brown$1.69
patty
X-Large 16"$12.99
create your own pizza
Chicken Philly & Cheese Sub$8.49
served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hot pepper relish
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$2.99
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5404 Randolph Rd

Rockville MD

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
