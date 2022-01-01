Albert Lea American restaurants you'll love

112 On Broadway image

 

112 On Broadway

112 South Broadway, Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (327 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shaved Prime Rib w. Au Jus$11.50
Bone-In Chicken Wings$7.95
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.50
Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill image

GRILL

Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill

1105 South Broadway, Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rum-glazed Pineapple Bacon Burger$11.59
Our seasoned patty with cheddar, bacon and a rum glazed pineapple ring coated without house coconut rum sauce.
Whiskey-Glazed Chicken Sandwich$11.79
Grilled whiskey-glazed chicken breast, hickory bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a grilled bun. Includes fries.
Jalapeno Cheese Curds$10.99
Amazing flavor with a slight kick, served with ranch dressing. Excellent with beer.
Wedgewood Cove image

 

Wedgewood Cove

2200 W. 9th St., Albert Lea

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tequila Chicken Wrap$14.00
Roasted Corn, SDT, Chicken and Tequila Lime Sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
Angus beef, bacon and american cheese
Motzy Sando$13.00
Fried chicken, bacon, mozz, spicy ranch
