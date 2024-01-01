Alexandria restaurants you'll love
Alexandria's top cuisines
Must-try Alexandria restaurants
More about Ron's BBQ - 8314 AL HWY 144
Ron's BBQ - 8314 AL HWY 144
8314 AL HWY 144, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Plate
|$11.99
|Buffalo Chicken Baked Potato
|$9.99
|Pulled BBQ Baked Potato
|$9.99
More about Cutter's Pizzeria of Alexandria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Cutter's Pizzeria of Alexandria
7113 U.S. Hwy 431, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Chicago Style
|$25.99
Pepperoni, beef, bacon, sausage, and Canadian bacon.
|Cheese Bread
|$6.99
A classic favorite, our four cheese bread is dripping with cheese and a special concoction of spices to make a perfect bite. Regularly favored and made even better when you upgrade to the loaded option!
|Extra Large Hand Tossed 18"
|$22.99
Pepperoni, beef, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms.
More about Send Noodz
Send Noodz
353 Stadium Dr., Alexandria
|Popular items
|Canned Sodas & Water
|$1.00
Canned Drinks & Bottled Water
|No. 1 Knucklehead Ninja
|$13.00
Naruto inspired ramen with tonkotsu miso broth topped with Chashu pork, Ajitama egg, Narutomaki, Sliced scallion, and Shredded nori.
|3 Topping Bowl
|$14.00
Tonkotsu miso broth, ramen noodles, your choice of meat and 3 additional toppings.