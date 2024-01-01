Alexandria restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Alexandria restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Alexandria

Must-try Alexandria restaurants

Banner pic

 

Ron's BBQ - 8314 AL HWY 144

8314 AL HWY 144, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Plate$11.99
Buffalo Chicken Baked Potato$9.99
Pulled BBQ Baked Potato$9.99
More about Ron's BBQ - 8314 AL HWY 144
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Cutter's Pizzeria of Alexandria

7113 U.S. Hwy 431, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicago Style$25.99
Pepperoni, beef, bacon, sausage, and Canadian bacon.
Cheese Bread$6.99
A classic favorite, our four cheese bread is dripping with cheese and a special concoction of spices to make a perfect bite. Regularly favored and made even better when you upgrade to the loaded option!
Extra Large Hand Tossed 18"$22.99
Pepperoni, beef, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms.
More about Cutter's Pizzeria of Alexandria
Consumer pic

 

Send Noodz

353 Stadium Dr., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Canned Sodas & Water$1.00
Canned Drinks & Bottled Water
No. 1 Knucklehead Ninja$13.00
Naruto inspired ramen with tonkotsu miso broth topped with Chashu pork, Ajitama egg, Narutomaki, Sliced scallion, and Shredded nori.
3 Topping Bowl$14.00
Tonkotsu miso broth, ramen noodles, your choice of meat and 3 additional toppings.
More about Send Noodz

