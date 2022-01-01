Tacos in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve tacos
Koal's BBQ
5803 Colisuem Blvd, Alexandria
|2 Brisket Taco
|$7.00
|2 Pork Taco
|$5.00
|1 Pork Taco
|$3.00
Sombreros-Alexandria
1730 Metro Drive, Alexandria
|Taco Salad with Chicken
|$12.29
|#7 Taco Salad
|$10.29
|Side Taco
|$3.89
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Good People Kitchen
94 Versailles Blvd, Alexandria
|Pork Tacos
Our Smoked Pulled Pork, Slaw w/ black beans & corn, avocado (chicken and shrimp have avocado ranch). Served with Chips and Homemade Salsa.
|Chicken Tacos
Our Savory Flamed Grilled Chicken, Cabbage Slaw w/ black beans & corn, avocado (chicken and shrimp have avocado ranch). Served with Chips and Homemade Salsa.
|Shrimp Tacos
Our Savory Grilled or Blackened Shrimp, Cabbage Slaw w/ black beans & corn, avocado (chicken and shrimp have avocado ranch). Served with Chips and Homemade Salsa.