Tacos in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve tacos

Koal's BBQ image

 

Koal's BBQ

5803 Colisuem Blvd, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Brisket Taco$7.00
2 Pork Taco$5.00
1 Pork Taco$3.00
More about Koal's BBQ
Sombreros-Alexandria image

 

Sombreros-Alexandria

1730 Metro Drive, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad with Chicken$12.29
#7 Taco Salad$10.29
Side Taco$3.89
More about Sombreros-Alexandria
Item pic

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Good People Kitchen

94 Versailles Blvd, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Tacos
Our Smoked Pulled Pork, Slaw w/ black beans & corn, avocado (chicken and shrimp have avocado ranch). Served with Chips and Homemade Salsa.
Chicken Tacos
Our Savory Flamed Grilled Chicken, Cabbage Slaw w/ black beans & corn, avocado (chicken and shrimp have avocado ranch). Served with Chips and Homemade Salsa.
Shrimp Tacos
Our Savory Grilled or Blackened Shrimp, Cabbage Slaw w/ black beans & corn, avocado (chicken and shrimp have avocado ranch). Served with Chips and Homemade Salsa.
More about Good People Kitchen

