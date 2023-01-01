Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve noodle soup

Item pic

 

Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar

722 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sukhothai Noodle Soup$17.00
Thin rice noodle in the spicy-lime clear broth with the minced chicken and roasted pork, Chinese broccoli, crushed peanut, bean sprout
More about Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar
Item pic

 

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mi Hoanh Thanh (Pork & Shrimp Wonton with Egg Noodle Soup)$18.00
egg noodle, pork & shrimp wonton, char-xiu pork, prawn, rice cracker, chive, onion, pork broth
More about Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Noodle Soup$10.00
Chicken noodle soup$9.00
More about Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

