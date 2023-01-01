Noodle soup in Old Town Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar
Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar
722 King Street, Alexandria
|Sukhothai Noodle Soup
|$17.00
Thin rice noodle in the spicy-lime clear broth with the minced chicken and roasted pork, Chinese broccoli, crushed peanut, bean sprout
More about Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria
|Mi Hoanh Thanh (Pork & Shrimp Wonton with Egg Noodle Soup)
|$18.00
egg noodle, pork & shrimp wonton, char-xiu pork, prawn, rice cracker, chive, onion, pork broth