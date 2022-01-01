Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Amarillo

Amarillo restaurants
Amarillo restaurants that serve chef salad

Georgia Street Taphouse image

PIZZA • GRILL

Georgia Street Taphouse

2001 S. Georgia St, Amarillo

Avg 4.1 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
1/2 Chef Salad$10.99
Lettuce Mix, Ham, Bacon, Mixed Cheese, Onion, Tomato, and Egg
Chef Salad$13.99
Lettuce Mix, Ham, Bacon, Mixed Cheese, Onion, Tomato, and Egg
More about Georgia Street Taphouse
Restaurant banner

 

Giovanni's Pizza

5807 southwest 45th avenue, Amarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad
More about Giovanni's Pizza
Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill

3333 S. Coulter St, Amarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Chef Salad$8.99
Fresh Greens, Ham, Bacon, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato & Egg
Chef Salad$12.99
Fresh Greens, Ham, Bacon, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato & Egg
More about Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill

