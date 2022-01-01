America's Taco Shop - Scottsdale

Go
Come in and enjoy! We have a large backyard patio and plenty of interior seating as well. Great Mexican Food (alcohol coming soon)!

TACOS • SANDWICHES

7001 E 1st Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (1994 reviews)

Popular Items

Street Taco Carne Asada$2.50
Carne asada, cilantro and diced onion. Served with fire-roasted tomato salsa.
Originales Char-grilled Chicken Burrito$6.99
12" or 14" flour tortilla with char-grilled chicken, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, & guacamole. Served with tomatillo salsa.
Bean & Cheese Burrito$4.49
12" or 14" flour tortilla with America's homemade beans (no lard) and monterey jack cheese. Served with fire-roasted tomato salsa.
Americano Carne Asada Burrito$8.49
12" or 14" flour tortilla with carne asada, refried beans, rice, caramelized onions, pico de gallo & guacamole. Served with fire-roasted tomato salsa.
Street Taco Al Pastor$1.50
Citrus marinated pork, cilantro and diced onion. Served with tomatillo salsa.
Street Taco Char-grilled Chicken$2.00
Char-grilled chicken, cilantro and diced onion. Served with tomatillo salsa.
Char-grilled Chicken Taco$3.49
Corn tortilla, char-grilled chicken, lettuce, cilantro, guacamole puree and caramelized onions. Served with tomatillo salsa.
Al Pastor Taco$3.49
Corn tortilla, citrus marinated pork, chopped cabbage, tomato puree, cilantro, guacamole puree and grilled pineapple. Served with tomatillo salsa.
Americano Vegetarian Burrito$6.49
12" or 14" flour tortilla with refried beans, rice, caramelized onions, chopped lettuce, pico de gallo & guacamole. Served with fire-roasted tomato salsa.
Char-grilled Chicken Quesadilla$6.99
8" or 12" flour tortilla with char-grilled chicken, monterey jack cheese, chopped lettuce, tomato puree, caramelized onions, guacamole & cilantro. Served with tomatillo salsa.
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

7001 E 1st Ave

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
