Italian

Amore Italian Kitchen

Open today 4:00 PM - 9:30 PM

StarStarStar

8 Reviews

$$

9757 Fall Creek Rd

Indianapolis, IN 46256

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Loaf of Bread$2.49
Piccata$19.99
Thinly pounded veal or chicken dredged in Amore' blend seasoning, sauteed with lemon, butter, white wine and capers.
Cora's Gamberereto "The Original"$24.99
Large gulf shrimp, pepperonata, mushrooms, grape tomatoes, basil, garlic, and grated Parmesan tossed in angel hair pasta.
Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.99
Jumbo meatballs made of beef, veal, pork and other secret ingredients. Served with house-made marinara sauce and spaghetti.
Cannolis$9.99
Fried crispy shells filled to order with our house-made mascarpone filling, dipped in semi-sweet chocolate chips dusted with powdered sugar.
Parmigiana$16.99
Thinly pounded veal or chicken dredged in Amore' seasoning blend and Parmesan cheese, sauteed crispy and served on a bed of our house-made marinara sauce with a melted cheese blend.
Strabiliante Piatto$18.99
Our house-made sweet crumbled Italian sausage in a tomato cream sauce tossed with angel hair pasta, and your choice of chicken or shrimp.
Shrimp Fra Diavolo$20.99
Spicy marinara with large gulf shrimp, garlic, red pepper and herbs tossed with spaghetti.
Traditional Lasagna$20.99
House-made Italian sausage, marinara, and cheese blend nestled between fresh pasta.
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.99
Our house-made creamy Parmesan cheese sauce with fettuccine noodles.
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

9757 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis IN 46256

