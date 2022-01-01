Go
Toast

Amvets Post 23

Proudly Serving Those Who Served

98 52nd St SE

No reviews yet

Location

98 52nd St SE

Kentwood MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BreeJo's Pizza and Pub

No reviews yet

Welcome to the best place in town! Come on in for some of the best pizza and burgers you've ever had! Great menu items to choose from!

Boardwalk Subs

No reviews yet

PLEASE INCLUDE A NAME FOR ALL LARGE ORDERS

Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Manny's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston