Maru Sushi Bridge Street
We are a chef-driven restaurant committed to using high-quality ingredients for each dish we create— from the sushi rice used, to the garnishes we finish with. Each unique roll, handcrafted cocktail, and Japanese-fusion dish is a harmonious reflection of honoring a traditional cuisine and rediscovering it through a modern lens.
SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES
415 Bridge St NW • $$
Location
415 Bridge St NW
Grand Rapids MI
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
