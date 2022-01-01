Go
Toast

Maru Sushi Bridge Street

We are a chef-driven restaurant committed to using high-quality ingredients for each dish we create— from the sushi rice used, to the garnishes we finish with. Each unique roll, handcrafted cocktail, and Japanese-fusion dish is a harmonious reflection of honoring a traditional cuisine and rediscovering it through a modern lens.

SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES

415 Bridge St NW • $$

Avg 4.6 (2549 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Rice$8.00
corn, peas, carrot, scallion
Fried Tofu$7.00
fried tofu, toasted sesame seeds
(sweet or spicy)
Spicy Tuna$10.00
cucumber, scallion
Cosmo$17.00
tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, salmon, avocado, honey wasabi aioli, orange tobiko, scallion
Beef Ramen$17.00
(new recipe) marinated bulgogi beef, bamboo shoots, baby bok choy, mushroom, scallion, toasted nori, crunchy onions
Crouching Tiger$17.00
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, masago, scallion
Crunchy Shrimp$11.00
tempura shrimp, sambal mayo, crunchy flakes
Pikachu$18.00
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab stick, shrimp, avocado, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, fantasy sauce, masago, scallion, sweet crunchy flakes
Cali$9.00
crab salad, cucumber, avocado
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

415 Bridge St NW

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Sovengard

No reviews yet

The Sovengard is a Farm-to-Table restaurant working through the seasonal and sustainable philosophies of the New Nordic Movement. Handmade, honest cuisine from some of the best farms in West Michigan.

Condado Tacos

No reviews yet

Pick Up Only

Blue Dog Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ambiance GR

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston