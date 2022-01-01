Go
Hancock Fried Chicken

Nashville Heat meets Michigan Neat.

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

1157 Wealthy St SE • $$

Avg 4.7 (3302 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Dinner$12.00
a true platter of fried chicken tenders . your choice of spice level & side
*spice levels of hot and above contain pork*
Mac & Cheese$4.00
housemade mac and cheese topped with toasted breadcrumbs.
Jalapeño Cheddar Corn Bread$5.00
jalapeno cheddar corn bread, fried and served with a side of sorghum butter.
Ranch$0.50
Chicken Sandwich$8.00
country fried chicken tenders. mayo. iceberg lettuce. american cheese. bread & butter pickles. golden bun.
*spice levels of hot and above contain pork*
Fancy Sauce$0.50
Mashed Yukons$4.00
mashed yukon potatoes with peppered chicken gravy. (Gluten Free w/o Gravy)
*Gravy contains pork*
Drop Biscuit$4.00
served with house-made jam
Waffle Fries$4.00
served with ketchup
Half Chicken Dinner$18.00
4 piece Half Chicken, spice level of your choice. served with two (2) personal sides of your choice.
*spice levels of hot and above contain pork*
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1157 Wealthy St SE

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
