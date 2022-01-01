Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Anacortes

Go
Anacortes restaurants
Toast

Anacortes restaurants that serve burritos

Consumer pic

 

Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery

901 Commercial, Anacortes, Wa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$16.99
A large whole wheat tortilla filled with two scrambled eggs, vegetarian refried beans, chili verde, melted pepper jack and cheddar cheese. Choose from two preparations: Topped with homemade salsa, sour cream and guacamole or smothered in homemade chili verde and sour cream. Served with country potatoes or fresh fruit.
Breakfast Burrito$16.99
A large whole wheat tortilla filled with two scrambled eggs, vegetarian refried beans, chili verde, melted pepper jack and cheddar cheese. Choose from two preparations: Topped with homemade salsa, sour cream and guacamole or smothered in homemade chili verde and sour cream. Served with country potatoes or fresh fruit.
More about Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery
El Bastion image

 

El Bastion

12557 Christianson Rd, Anacortes

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wet Burrito
Flour tortilla with choice of meat, rice, whole pinto beans, grilled onions, peppers, & three cheese blend rolled & smothered with your choice of sauce & topped with more cheese. Includes chips & salsa.
More about El Bastion

Browse other tasty dishes in Anacortes

Fajitas

Croissants

Quiche

Pies

Muffins

Pudding

Cinnamon Rolls

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Anacortes to explore

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Marysville

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Stanwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bow

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Camano Island

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston