Quiche in Anacortes

Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery
901 Commercial, Anacortes, Wa
|Quiche of the Day
|$10.99
A country French pie made from a variety of cheeses, vegetables, meats and eggs in a flaky pastry crust. Served with soup or salad. Please ask your server for todays selection.
|Quiche Of The Morning
|$10.99
A country french pie made from a variety of cheeses, vegetables, meat and eggs in a flaky pie crust. Served with country potatoes or fresh fruit. Please ask your server for todays selection.