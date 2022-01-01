Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in South University Ann Arbor

South University Ann Arbor restaurants
South University Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$18.95
Romano chicken breast topped with ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with choice of one side dish.
Hickory BBQ Chicken Sandwich$19.95
Tender, grilled BBQ basted chicken breast crowned with crispy bacon and melted Cheddar cheese. Served with one side dish.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$19.25
Charbroiled chicken breast topped with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, and homemade pesto (contains tree nuts). Served with one side dish.
Good Time Charley's

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 3.6 (691 reviews)
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast, spicy mayo, and pickles on a brioche bun.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast tossed in buffalo, pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and ranch, on a brioche bun.
Chicken Bacon Avocado Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken, melted swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and smashed avocado on a brioche bun
