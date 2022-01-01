Chicken sandwiches in South University Ann Arbor
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
|$18.95
Romano chicken breast topped with ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with choice of one side dish.
|Hickory BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$19.95
Tender, grilled BBQ basted chicken breast crowned with crispy bacon and melted Cheddar cheese. Served with one side dish.
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$19.25
Charbroiled chicken breast topped with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, and homemade pesto (contains tree nuts). Served with one side dish.
CHEESESTEAKS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charley's
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast, spicy mayo, and pickles on a brioche bun.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast tossed in buffalo, pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and ranch, on a brioche bun.
|Chicken Bacon Avocado Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, melted swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and smashed avocado on a brioche bun