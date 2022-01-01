Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cuban sandwiches in Apex

Apex restaurants
Apex restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

Abbey Road Tavern Apex image

 

Abbey Road Tavern Apex - 1700 Center Street

1700 Center Street, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cuban Sandwich$13.49
a grilled telera roll filled with pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickles & dijon mustard
More about Abbey Road Tavern Apex - 1700 Center Street
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex

5490 Apex Peakway, Apex

Avg 4.5 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tampa Bay Cuban Sandwich$17.00
Mojo pork, honey smoked ham, genoa salami, Swiss cheese, pickles & yellow mustard on grilled Cuban bread with your choice of side.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex

