Buffalo wings in Apex
Apex restaurants that serve buffalo wings
Salem Street Pub
113 N Salem St, Apex
|South of Buffalo Wings (8)
|$14.99
We don't care how you did it in New York, our wings are fried crisp and tossed with your choice of our signature Hot, Mild, or Teriyaki. Served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
5490 Apex Peakway, Apex
|Buffalo Wings (12)
|$18.00
Jumbo wings tossed in our homemade buffalo, extra spicy habanero, or tangy Thai barbecue sauce. Served with celery sticks, carrots & ranch, or blue cheese. Available in quantities of 6 or 12.
|Buffalo Wings (6)
|$10.00
Jumbo wings tossed in our homemade buffalo, extra spicy habanero, or tangy Thai barbecue sauce. Served with celery sticks, carrots & ranch, or blue cheese. Available in quantities of 6 or 12.