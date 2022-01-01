Burritos in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve burritos
El Ranchito - Arlington
3517 S Cooper St., Arlington
|CK FAJ BURRITO
|$16.95
|BF FAJ BURRITO
|$16.95
Old West Cafe of Arlington - 4650 Little Road
4650 Little Road, Arlington
|Burrito
|$5.99
Grilled 6" flour tortilla stuffed with 2 scrambled eggs & your choice
of any 4 fixins, served with salsa
TCC-SE - 2100 Southeast Parkway
2100 Southeast Parkway, Arlington
|Chicken Burrito
|$8.25
Seasoned Chicken, Beans, Spanish Rice, and Queso Blanco wrapped in a Tortilla. Salsa Verde on side.
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$6.00
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Chorizo, Potatoes, Chipotle Salsa all wrapped nicely in a Tortilla.
|Brisket Burrito
|$7.50
Beef Brisket, Beans, Spanish Rice, and Queso Blanco wrapped in a tortilla. Chipotle Salsa on side.