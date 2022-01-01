Aroma Pizza Company
We are here for you please stay Safe.
we are open for delivery and pick up
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • GYROS • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
7200 Telegraph Sq drive • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7200 Telegraph Sq drive
Lorton VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:10 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:10 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:10 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:10 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:10 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:10 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:10 pm
Nearby restaurants
Aroma Pizza Company
Come in and enjoy!
The Pate Wagon Food Truck -
The Bada** Bistro on wheels
Rose N' Boar
Food Truck, Catering, Dinner Parties, Weddings
Hometown Grill and Bar
Farm to Table Scratch Cooking