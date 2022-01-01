Artizen by MW

Go
888 Kapiolani Boulevard

Popular Items

St. Patrick's Day DINNER$26.00
Truffled Corned Beef and Cabbage with Roasted Potatoes.
* no substitutions
*Pre Order St. Patrick's Day DINNER Plate Available 4PM-7PM, 3/17 ONLY*
Strawberry Pineapple Refresher$8.00
Easter Mini Pastry Box$25.00
Carrot Cake, Chocolate Haupia Bunny Tart, Hot Cross Bun Bread Pudding, Lemon Macarons.
Available 4/16 & 4/17 ONLY
Latte$5.00
Makaha Mango Cheesecake$7.00
Strawberry Banana$8.00
Berries & Cacao$8.00
Strawberries & Cream Panna Cotta$6.00
Strawberries & Cream Panna Cotta
**AVAILABLE APRIL 25 - 29 ONLY, while supplies last**
Lemon Meringue Cream Puffs$6.00
Tiramisu Bomb$7.00
888 Kapiolani Boulevard

Honolulu HI

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
