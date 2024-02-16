CAFE & DINNING KAKAAKO CAFE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
725 KAPIOLANI BLVD C-125, HONOLULU, HI 96813
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in HONOLULU
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurant