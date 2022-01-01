Go
Toast

As You Are.

Come in and enjoy!

500 8th Street SE

Popular Items

Farmhouse Salad$14.00
Romaine, spinach, boiled eggs, herbed goat cheese, carrot, avocado. Served with balsamic vinegarette.
Honey Mustard
Thai Noodle Bowl$15.00
Rice noodles, baby bok choy, mushrooms, sprouts, thai basil. Served with lemongrass/coconut milk/red curry sauce
Turkey BLT w/fries$14.00
Turkey bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on sourdough toast.
House Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, carrots. Served with champagne vinegarette
Veggie & Grain Bowl$15.00
Rice, quinoa, sweet potato, cauliflower, kale, carrot. Served with garlic & herb cream
Seasoned Fries$6.00
Fries tossed in seasoning, ketchup (V, GF)
Coffee Cake$4.00
Chicken Sandwich w/fries$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served on sourdough toast.
Tuna Melt w/fries$14.00
Tuna with thyme and olive oil, melted provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato. Served on sourdough toast.
Location

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
