Go
Toast

Aslan Brewing Co.

Thanks for supporting Aslan Brewing! Togo food & beer pick-up is available from 12 PM to 10 PM - subject to in-house business - every day of the week.
Plastic cutlery and napkins are available upon request.
Cheers!

1330 N Forest St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1476 reviews)

Popular Items

Yambanzo Burger$16.00
house-made yam and garbanzo patty, avocado pesto, chipotle aioli, sprouts, arugula, salsa, cheddar crisp
Mac Bites$10.00
Tillamook cheddar, gouda, broccoli, mac shells, bread crumbs, HOSA-ketchup
Allergy information:
- Contains Gluten
- Contains Dairy
- Contains Egg
- Contains Corn
Katsu Sando$16.00
Mary's fried chicken or organic tofu katsu, spicy-mayo, pickles, cabbage salad
Allergy Information:
- For vegetarians, order the sando with Tofu!
- This item contains dairy, gluten, meat, egg, nightshades, soy, sesame, and corn.
- No modifications can be made to avoid these allergens.
Bacon Bison Burger$18.00
Grilled bison patty, bacon jam, aioli, Whatcom Bleu compound butter, arugula
Allergy Information:
- Gluten Free with Gluten Free Bun substitution
- Dairy Free without Blue Cheese Compound Butter and with Gluten Free Bun substitution
Southwest$13.00
Cilantro-lime slaw, avocado pesto, roasted jalapeno hummus, cotija, corn-black bean salsa, tortilla strips, lime wedge
Allergy Information:
- Vegan without Cotija Cheese
- Gluten Free without Tortilla Strips
Makhani$14.00
similar to butter chicken, only vegan... And better
**Suggested with Chicken(non-vegan) or tofu (vegan)**
Classic Bison Burger$17.00
Grilled bison patty, Tillamook cheddar, iceberg, tomato, pickles, classic sauce
Allergy Information:
- Gluten Free with a Gluten Free Bun substitution
- Dairy Free without cheddar and with a Gluten Free Bun substitution
Poutine$9.00
Beecher's cheese curds, roasted mushroom gravy, parsley, chives.
Allergy Information:
- Is Vegetarian
- Cannot be Vegan
- Contains Gluten
- Contains Dairy
- Contains Corn
Hawaiian$13.00
Cilantro-lime slaw, hoisin, sweet chili sauce, shredded cabbage, crunchies
Allergy Information:
- Vegan
- Gluten Free without Hoisin
- Gluten Free Hoisin is subbed for Regular Hoisin if requested
Kids Classic Bison$9.00
Grilled bison patty, Tillamook cheddar, iceberg, tomato, pickles, classic sauce
Allergy Information:
- Gluten Free with a Gluten Free Bun substitution
- Dairy Free without cheddar and with a Gluten Free Bun substitution
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1330 N Forest St

Bellingham WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Quantum Leaf

No reviews yet

There's something for everyone!

Mount Bakery - Downtown

No reviews yet

Waste Not Thy Flour

K-POP Chicken and Beer

No reviews yet

Korean style double fried extra crispy fried chicken! And K-Dogs! With full menu and sports bar. Pleasant outdoor seating with firepit to people watch.

SconeGrown

No reviews yet

Treat yourself!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston