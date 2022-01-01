Bai Mai Thai, we are committed to bring the freshness and deliciousness through our food along with the safety of our guests. Throughout these past months, Bai Mai Thai has been following the safety and prevention code and protocol of Coronavirus. Due to this difficult time, Bai Mai Thai may lack of some supplies or ingredients. So, we will be out of stock in some items in which will be changing daily depending on what we have available. I hope our guests would understand us. We also has to change the operating hour. We now open Mon - Thurs 1:30pm - 8pm, Fri 12pm - 8pm, and Sat 3:30 pm - 8pm. Please Note: Usually our preparation time is 30 minutes, however, during our peak hour (normally between 5:30pm-7:30pm) will extend to 45 minutes. Thank you



1541 E Lafayette Street • $$