Bai Mai Thai

Bai Mai Thai, we are committed to bring the freshness and deliciousness through our food along with the safety of our guests. Throughout these past months, Bai Mai Thai has been following the safety and prevention code and protocol of Coronavirus. Due to this difficult time, Bai Mai Thai may lack of some supplies or ingredients. So, we will be out of stock in some items in which will be changing daily depending on what we have available. I hope our guests would understand us. We also has to change the operating hour. We now open Mon - Thurs 1:30pm - 8pm, Fri 12pm - 8pm, and Sat 3:30 pm - 8pm. Please Note: Usually our preparation time is 30 minutes, however, during our peak hour (normally between 5:30pm-7:30pm) will extend to 45 minutes. Thank you

1541 E Lafayette Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (2205 reviews)

Popular Items

N12. Drunken Noodles Dinner
🌶 Sautéed rice noodles with your choice of meat, bean sprout, bell pepper, white onions, green, onions, carrot, basil leave and egg, topped with raw bean sprouts.
N2. Pad See Ew Dinner
Sautéed rice noodles with your choice of meat, broccoli and egg in sweet brown sauce.
F7. Garlic Fried Rice Dinner
Stir-fry with your choice of meat, white rice, garlic butter paste, green onions, white onions, peas, carrots, mushrooms, and egg.
A15. Golden Bags (5)$6.25
Deep fried wonton skin stuffed with cream cheese and imitation crab, served with sweet and sour sauce
A1. Spring Roll (4)$6.95
Deep fried wrapped spring roll skin, stuffed with clear noodles, and assorted vegetables, served with plum sauce
A1. Spring Roll (1)$1.95
Deep-fried wrapped spring roll skin, stuffed with clear noodles and assorted vegetables, served with plum sauce.
F1. Kow Pad Dinner
Thai style fried rice: Stir-fried with your choice of meat, white rice, green onions, white onions, peas, carrots, and egg.
N10. Pad Thai Curry Dinner
Sautéed rice noodles with your choice of meat, green onions, bean sprouts and egg in Pad Thai curry sauce, topped crushed peanut.
F2. Basil Fried Rice Dinner
Stir-fried with your choice of meat, white rice, bell peppers, green onions, white onions, basil leaves, and egg.
N1. Pad Thai Dinner
Sautéed rice noodles with your choice of meat, egg, green onion, bean sprout in Pad Thai sauce, topped with crushed peanut.
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1541 E Lafayette Street

Detroit MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
