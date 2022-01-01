Go
Toast

Barrels and Amps

Come on in and enjoy!

718 S. Austin Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Drunk Chips (Moonshine Queso)$9.00
KETTLE CHIPS SERVED WITH MOONSHINE
QUESO, PICO AND OAXACA CHEESE.
Loaded Steak Fries$10.00
STEAK FRIES TOPPED WITH OUR MOONSHINE QUESO, BACON BITS, AND SOUR CREAM
Cheese Curds$9.00
Horseradish Pickle Chips$8.00
BEER BATTERED, THICK-CUT HORSERADISH PICKLES SERVED WITH A SPICY HOUSE RANCH DIP.
Moonshine Mac & Cheese$5.00
BAKED CAPATAPPI PASTA IN A WHISKEY-INFUSED, AMERICAN CHEDDAR CREAM SAUCE.
Fish & Chips$15.00
BEER BATTERED HADDOCK, HOUSE SLAW, TARTAR SAUCE, A LEMON WEDGE AND MALT VINEGAR SERVED WITH “CHIPS” (STEAK FRIES) AND MUSHY PEAS.
Reuben$16.00
1/2 pound of thinly sliced corned beef stacked with a sliced melted Gruyère cheese, candied sauerkraut and Russian dressing on toasted marbled rye. Served with house-made sea salt kettle chips.
Mashed Potatoes$3.00
Honey Glazed Brussel Sprouts$5.00
Chicken Wings (6)$8.00
6 CHICKEN WINGS TOSSED IN OUR HOUSE MADE SPICY HONEY GARLIC SAUCE
See full menu

Location

718 S. Austin Avenue

Georgetown TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Monument Cafe

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Monument Cafe!
It was our pleasure to serve you.
Please visit El Monumento with an
amazing bar and great food

Mikey V's Tacos On The Square

No reviews yet

Mikey's is known for making delicious homemade tacos! Inside we have standing high top tables. Outside we offer seating up front and out back. The most popular item we serve is the Famous Beef Birria!

Tejas Meat Supply

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Golden Rule

No reviews yet

Online ordering availability times match kitchen hours.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston